FORECAST: Sunny Sunday

CLEVELAND — Snow has ended and the sun is shining! Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures by afternoon. Highs on Sunday should climb to the middle 30s which should allow for some snow to melt. Grab the shades too! It will be very bright outside!
A system moves toward the area late Sunday and Monday. This could bring a round of light snow showers Monday afternoon and evening with lingering light lake effect on Tuesday. There is a better chance for snow by the end of next week.
Stay tuned for more Power of 5 Weather updates!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Stays cold Sunday AM
- Warmer & brighter Sunday but cleaning up from winter storm
- Briefly above freezing Sunday PM
- Light snow returns late Monday
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. | High: 35º
Monday: Chance for light PM snow. 1" or less for most. | High: 34º
Tuesday: Isolated lake effect snow. | High: 29º
Wednesday: Chance for a light wintry mix. | High: 37º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter