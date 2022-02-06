FORECAST: Sunny Sunday

CLEVELAND — Snow has ended and the sun is shining! Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures by afternoon. Highs on Sunday should climb to the middle 30s which should allow for some snow to melt. Grab the shades too! It will be very bright outside!

A system moves toward the area late Sunday and Monday. This could bring a round of light snow showers Monday afternoon and evening with lingering light lake effect on Tuesday. There is a better chance for snow by the end of next week.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Stays cold Sunday AM

Warmer & brighter Sunday but cleaning up from winter storm

Briefly above freezing Sunday PM

Light snow returns late Monday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. | High: 35º

Monday: Chance for light PM snow. 1" or less for most. | High: 34º

Tuesday: Isolated lake effect snow. | High: 29º

Wednesday: Chance for a light wintry mix. | High: 37º

