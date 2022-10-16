FORECAST: Sunny Sunday with Big Changes Ahead!

CLEVELAND — It is a chilly start to the day with a couple sprinkles, but the rest of the afternoon looks dry! It will be a seasonable day with temperatures in the mid 60s! Winds will be out of the south west between 5 to 15 mph, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph at times. Clouds return tonight with an isolated shower.

Coldest air of the season arrives on Monday, along with our first shot at seeing flakes! Tuesday looks to be the most active with rain/snow all day long. It will be very blustery as well - making it feel even colder. We will begin to moderate as we end the work week, as highs top off in the 50s by Thursday and Friday.

What To Expect:

Mainly dry on Sunday

Seasonable temperatures

Blustery conditions linger

Cold next week!

Flakes mixed with rain too!

Warming by the end of the week



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Spotty Shower. Touch Warmer| High: 64º

Monday: Scattered lake effect rain showers. Windy. Even colder.| High: 48º

Tuesday: Scattered lake effect rain (Wet snow flakes). Windy!| High: 45º

Wednesday: Scattered lake effect rain/snow. Still cold.| High: 46º

Thursday: Drying out. Not as chilly.| High: 50º

Friday: Not as cool.| High: 57º

