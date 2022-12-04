FORECAST: Chilly SUNday

CLEVELAND — It was a wet & mild start to the weekend, but temperatures crashed throughout the day on Saturday. We are waking up to temperatures in the 20s - but the sun has returned for the second half of the weekend!

Highs will struggle on Sunday in the 30s, but it will stay dry. Next rain chance holds off until late Monday and continues into Tuesday. Next week looks wet and mild! Multiple rounds of rain look likely throughout the entire week.

Have a Great Weekend NE Ohio!

What To Expect:

Much colder temps

Chilly & dry on Sunday

Breezy at times

Wet & mild week

Rounds of showers next week



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 39º

Monday: Showers Possible Late. Not as Chilly.| High: 45º

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Near norm.| High: 45º

