FORECAST: Sunshine coming back and helping us thaw out

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 2023-11-02T05:34:47-0400
CLEVELAND — Sunshine is coming back! Milder air is on the way too, but it'll take a bit to get here. Plan on climbing into the upper 40s today and middle 50s tomorrow. Nights won't be quite as frigid either... Winds are shifting around to the southwest and that will help. We'll notice a few more clouds Friday but we're still really nice. Clouds hanging tough Saturday, and Sunday, with an isolated rain shower possible this weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Bright & breezy
  • Still chilly today
  • More "normal" Friday
  • Slim rain chances this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: More sunshine but still chilly. | High: 47º

Friday: More clouds, breezy. | High: 56º

Saturday: Looking GREAT with more clouds late.| High: 58º

Sunday: Isolated PM shower. | High: 57º

