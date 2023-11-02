FORECAST: Sunshine coming back and helping us thaw out

CLEVELAND — Sunshine is coming back! Milder air is on the way too, but it'll take a bit to get here. Plan on climbing into the upper 40s today and middle 50s tomorrow. Nights won't be quite as frigid either... Winds are shifting around to the southwest and that will help. We'll notice a few more clouds Friday but we're still really nice. Clouds hanging tough Saturday, and Sunday, with an isolated rain shower possible this weekend.
What To Expect:
- Bright & breezy
- Still chilly today
- More "normal" Friday
- Slim rain chances this weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: More sunshine but still chilly. | High: 47º
Friday: More clouds, breezy. | High: 56º
Saturday: Looking GREAT with more clouds late.| High: 58º
Sunday: Isolated PM shower. | High: 57º
