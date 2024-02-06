FORECAST: Sunshine coming back followed by warmer temps

CLEVELAND — More sun today! More warmth also... for most. Temps struggle along the lakeshore with afternoon temps in the 30s still. Closer to 40º a few miles inland with middle 40s a couple counties inland. Still, so much nicer!

The trend of quiet and mild temps continues as the week rolls on. Wednesday should see a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures are expected to top out in the lower and middle 40s for the afternoon. Clouds return for Wednesday with a few peaks of sunshine. Highs will then reach the upper 40s to near 50. We should get into the middle and upper 50s on Thursday & Friday.

Clouds will begin to return by Thursday into next weekend. Might need to find the rain gear once again by Friday, as our next shot for wet weather looks to move in and linger into early Saturday.

What To Expect:



Some clearing tonight

Clouds & sun on Tuesday

Well above average temps by mid-week

Rain holds off until the end of the workweek

Daily Breakdown

Tuesday: Brighter, milder. | High: 41º

Wednesday: More sun, more warmth. | High: 48º

Thursday: More clouds and warmth. | High: 54º

Friday: Rain returns still mild though. | High: 52º

