FORECAST: Sunshine coming back to Ohio with warmer temps

CLEVELAND — Here comes the sun! We're dry, bright and mild. today with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Enjoy it because more heat comes back Friday and more humidity comes back this weekend. Eventually that humidity will lead to better rain chances. No worries about rain now though, we're dry until late Saturday night.
Once the rain rolls in, plan on waves of rain through the first half of next week.
What To Expect:
- Tons of sun today
- Warming nicely
- Cool mornings
- Warmer heading into the weekend
- Rain return late Saturday into Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Sunny & dry. Looking great!| High: 77º
Friday: Mostly sunny.| High: 83º
Saturday: Hot, humid and breezy before storms return overnight into Sunday.| High: 82º
Sunday: Rain showers likely.| High: 77º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter