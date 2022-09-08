FORECAST: Sunshine coming back to Ohio with warmer temps

Watch Now
CLEVELAND — Here comes the sun! We're dry, bright and mild. today with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Enjoy it because more heat comes back Friday and more humidity comes back this weekend. Eventually that humidity will lead to better rain chances. No worries about rain now though, we're dry until late Saturday night.

Once the rain rolls in, plan on waves of rain through the first half of next week.

What To Expect:

  • Tons of sun today
  • Warming nicely
  • Cool mornings
  • Warmer heading into the weekend
  • Rain return late Saturday into Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Sunny & dry. Looking great!| High: 77º

Friday: Mostly sunny.| High: 83º

Saturday: Hot, humid and breezy before storms return overnight into Sunday.| High: 82º

Sunday: Rain showers likely.| High: 77º

