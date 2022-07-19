Watch Now
FORECAST: Sunshine dominating today as temps soar

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 05:35:25-04

CLEVELAND — Sunny skies will dominate our weather on Tuesday. We will see temperatures rise quickly up to between 85 & 90 degrees by late afternoon.

It will be hot again on Wednesday. High temperatures will reach up to near 90 degrees. Showers and thunderstorm are possible during the afternoon. A few of those storms could e severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Have a great week!

What To Expect:

  • Drying out by this evening and tonight
  • Skies clearing out overnight
  • Drier and hotter Tuesday
  • 90s likely Wednesday with some strong storms by late afternoon

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. | High: 90º

Wednesday: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE! Hot, humid & gusty with scattered PM storms. | High: 93º

Thursday: Sunshine returns with more seasonable temps. | High: 84º

Friday: Slim shot at t-showers, hot again. | High: 89º

