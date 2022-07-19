CLEVELAND — Sunny skies will dominate our weather on Tuesday. We will see temperatures rise quickly up to between 85 & 90 degrees by late afternoon.
It will be hot again on Wednesday. High temperatures will reach up to near 90 degrees. Showers and thunderstorm are possible during the afternoon. A few of those storms could e severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Have a great week!
What To Expect:
- Drying out by this evening and tonight
- Skies clearing out overnight
- Drier and hotter Tuesday
- 90s likely Wednesday with some strong storms by late afternoon
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Sunny & hot. | High: 90º
Wednesday: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE! Hot, humid & gusty with scattered PM storms. | High: 93º
Thursday: Sunshine returns with more seasonable temps. | High: 84º
Friday: Slim shot at t-showers, hot again. | High: 89º
