CLEVELAND — Sunny skies will dominate our weather on Tuesday. We will see temperatures rise quickly up to between 85 & 90 degrees by late afternoon.

It will be hot again on Wednesday. High temperatures will reach up to near 90 degrees. Showers and thunderstorm are possible during the afternoon. A few of those storms could e severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Have a great week!

What To Expect:

Drying out by this evening and tonight

Skies clearing out overnight

Drier and hotter Tuesday

90s likely Wednesday with some strong storms by late afternoon

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. | High: 90º

Wednesday: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE! Hot, humid & gusty with scattered PM storms. | High: 93º

Thursday: Sunshine returns with more seasonable temps. | High: 84º

Friday: Slim shot at t-showers, hot again. | High: 89º

