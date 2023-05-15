Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Sunshine dominating today's weather

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:54 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 05:54:24-04

CLEVELAND — Sunshine taking over. We're looking GREAT today. Plano n upper 60s along the lake shore and middle 70s inland off the lake. GREAT Monday!

Clouds rolling in overnight could lead to a few showers Tuesday but only south. Looking like south of Akron gets some light rain Tuesday, Dry everywhere else. And we keep it dry until late Friday.

The only other hurdle will be a cool down Wednesday. We'll need jackets midweek.

What To Expect:

  • More sunshine and pleasant Monday PM
  • Cooler mid-week
  • More rain and warmth to end week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Mild sunshine. | High: 68°

Tuesday: More clouds but still mostly dry and warmer.| High: 75°

Wednesday: Clearing out but staying cool. | High: 60°

Thursday: Mainly sunny with seasonable temps. | High: 72°

Friday: Clouds return. Scattered showers possible. | High: 76°

Saturday: Scattered showers possible. Cooler.| High: 68°

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018