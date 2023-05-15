FORECAST: Sunshine dominating today's weather

CLEVELAND — Sunshine taking over. We're looking GREAT today. Plano n upper 60s along the lake shore and middle 70s inland off the lake. GREAT Monday!

Clouds rolling in overnight could lead to a few showers Tuesday but only south. Looking like south of Akron gets some light rain Tuesday, Dry everywhere else. And we keep it dry until late Friday.

The only other hurdle will be a cool down Wednesday. We'll need jackets midweek.

What To Expect:



More sunshine and pleasant Monday PM

Cooler mid-week

More rain and warmth to end week



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Mild sunshine. | High: 68°

Tuesday: More clouds but still mostly dry and warmer.| High: 75°

Wednesday: Clearing out but staying cool. | High: 60°

Thursday: Mainly sunny with seasonable temps. | High: 72°

Friday: Clouds return. Scattered showers possible. | High: 76°

Saturday: Scattered showers possible. Cooler.| High: 68°

