FORECAST: Sunshine helping with a big time rebound

CLEVELAND — Sunshine helping us rebound. Temps soaring after the coldest night of the season and first frost/freeze in 6 months. Clouds this afternoon should limit the rebound but also help tonight. Temps only drop into the 40s with Mother Nature's blanket draped across us.

Those clouds are clearing through Tuesday with 70s coming back! SEVENTIES!

Plan on 70s or at least near 70º Tuesday through Friday with limited shots at rain late Wed and again Friday.

What To Expect:



Sun then clouds today

Isolated light showers tonight

Much warmer Tuesday

Staying warm all week

Late week rain

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Partly cloudy. Stray shower late.| High: 57º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Pick of the week!| High: 73º

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy skies. A few showers late.| High: 71º

Thursday: A few showers. Cooler| High: 72º

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered showers.| High: 71º

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers possible. Cooler.| High: 59º

