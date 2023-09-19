Watch Now
FORECAST: Sunshine returning today, warmer temps returning tomorrow

Posted at 6:09 AM, Sep 19, 2023
CLEVELAND — Fall doesn't officially start until this weekend but fall air has already settled in. Temps have struggled to get back to more September-like norms.

One more Fall-like day on Tuesday before a nice warm-up arrives. Skies will be partly cloudy through the day. There is a gain a very small chance for an isolated rain shower during the morning commute on Tuesday. Highs will climb up into the upper 60s & lower 70s.

A warmer weather pattern arrives beginning Wednesday with highs in the middle and upper 70s. I expect abundant sunshine thru the day.

We're in the middle 70s this Wednesday with highs near 80º after that!

What To Expect:

  • Drying/clearing out Tuesday
  • Warming up midweek
  • "Normal" temps late week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Early shower? Then some sunshine. | High: 67º

Wednesday: Looking good and warming. | High: 75º

Thursday: Even warmer. | High: 79º

Friday: More sunshine. | High: 80º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. | High: 78º

Sunday: Cloudy with a slim rain chance. | High: 75º

