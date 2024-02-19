FORECAST: Sunshine taking over helping us thaw out

CLEVELAND — Chilly start to our Presidents' Day but the thaw is quick! Thanks to a TON of sunshine we're back to near 40º this afternoon. We're even warmer Tuesday with highs pushing 50º. Great start to the week but rain is on the way.

Clouds roll back in Wednesday, rain rolls back in Thursday but the cold doesn't roll back in until Friday and into the weekend. Plan on a slim shot at a mix Friday and snow on Saturday as even colder air settles in. We'll keep an eye on timing as we get closer to the all important weekend.

What To Expect:



Frosty start to Monday

Tons of sunshine ahead

Warming up nicely

Rain returning late week

Daily Breakdown

Presidents' Day: More sunshine. Seasonal. | High: 41º

Tuesday: Even warmer. | High: 51º

Wednesday: More clouds. Late showers are possible. | High: 52º

Thursday: Rain likely but still mild. | High: 50°

Friday: Colder with rain/snow possible. | High: 38º

