FORECAST: Super sunny but not nearly as warm

CLEVELAND — After a very warm and well above average weekend across NE Ohio, we will return you to your regular scheduled season.

A drier cold secondary front slides through knocking temperatures briefly down to seasonable levels. However, expect a few more mild days in the 60s this week...and then...TEMPS CRASH.

Much colder air returns as we head into next weekend, with maybe our first highs in the 30s of the season by Sunday!

What To Expect:

Near Norm temps by Monday/Tuesday

Briefly mild again for end of week

Pattern flip next weekend - hello cold!



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Sunny skies. Dry, but cooler| High: 59º

Tuesday: Cooler & dry.| High: 53º

Wednesday: Warmer. Dry.| High: 66º

Thursday: Enjoy the warmth!| High: 69º

Friday: Falling Temps. Few Showers.| High: 67º

Saturday: Much colder. Few Showers.| High: 44º

