FORECAST: Super sunny today fueling a quick rebound

CLEVELAND — After a frigid morning, Thursday will be brighter but remains below average in the temperature department, with afternoon temps around 50 degrees. Inland temperatures will reach into the middle 50s.

The rebound after that chill is a big one. High temperatures on Friday will touch 70 degrees. Saturday sees a few thundershowers with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday is even warmer with isolated storms and a high near 80!

What To Expect:



Freeze Warning thru Thursday 10 am

Below-average temperatures Thursday

Drying out

Big-time rebound ahead for the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Frost/Freeze early, followed by some sun and rebounding temps. | High: 51º

Friday: Late rain. Seasonable.| High: 71º

Saturday: Even warmer with a few t-storms.| High: 78º

Sunday: Late rain. Seasonable.| High: 81º

Monday: Even warmer with a few t-storms.| High: 82º

