FORECAST: Sweaty Weekend with Spotty Storms

CLEVELAND — A "soupy" weather weekend is in store for you across Northern Ohio. That means heat and humidity will keep the air thick. Plus, it will help fuel more random thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. These storms are called "Pulse" storms...they will form on any random breeze or outflow boundary, then pulse quickly into a thunderstorm with heavy rains and then fade just as quickly to nothing. Again, any storm this weekend could produce heavy rainfall of 1" or more in a hurry!

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s all weekend, but feeling hotter thanks to all of that humidity! Lows tonight will only drop down to near 70 degrees with a little patchy fog here and there. Plus the threat is there for a random storm during the nights.

Make sure you're staying up to date on the forecast as you make your plans.

What To Expect:

Heavy rain threat continues

Very warm & muggy Saturday/Sunday

Spotty weekend storms are possible too

Storms could cause some brief flash flooding



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. | High: 87º

Sunday: Spotty rain and a few storms. Very warm, muggy.| High: 88º

Monday: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE! Storms increase ahead of cold front.| High: 86º

Tuesday: Scattered storms. | High: 79º

