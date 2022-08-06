Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Sweaty Weekend with Spotty Storms

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 8:36 AM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 08:36:12-04

CLEVELAND — A "soupy" weather weekend is in store for you across Northern Ohio. That means heat and humidity will keep the air thick. Plus, it will help fuel more random thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. These storms are called "Pulse" storms...they will form on any random breeze or outflow boundary, then pulse quickly into a thunderstorm with heavy rains and then fade just as quickly to nothing. Again, any storm this weekend could produce heavy rainfall of 1" or more in a hurry!

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s all weekend, but feeling hotter thanks to all of that humidity! Lows tonight will only drop down to near 70 degrees with a little patchy fog here and there. Plus the threat is there for a random storm during the nights.

Make sure you're staying up to date on the forecast as you make your plans.

What To Expect:

  • Heavy rain threat continues
  • Very warm & muggy Saturday/Sunday
  • Spotty weekend storms are possible too
  • Storms could cause some brief flash flooding

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. | High: 87º

Sunday: Spotty rain and a few storms. Very warm, muggy.| High: 88º

Monday: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE! Storms increase ahead of cold front.| High: 86º

Tuesday: Scattered storms. | High: 79º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018