FORECAST: Taking a brief hit to our warm spring-like temps

CLEVELAND — Spring temps have taken over with only brief dips. Our next shot of cool air is on it's way today. We're warming into the 70s by midday before the front sags south and across Ohio. That front will drop Cleveland into the 60s by the evening commute.

The chill lingers for 24 hours. Plan on 40s to start Thursday, 50s to near 60 Thursday afternoon and 40s again Friday morning... then the rebound!

We're in the 60s/70s Friday and into the weekend followed by near 80 next week!

What To Expect:



Winds shifting

Warm then cooler

Slim rain chance

Cooler Thursday

Warmer Friday

GREAT Memorial Day Weekend!



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Winds shifting bringing cooler air after noon. | High: 74°

Thursday: Bright sun but cooler. | High: 55º

Friday: Warming again. | High: 65º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. | High: 72º

