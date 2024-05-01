Watch Now
FORECAST: Temperatures bounce back up

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:14 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 05:14:23-04

CLEVELAND — Crisp start to the day but we rebound... QUICKLY. Temps soaring back into the upper 70s & lower 80s on Wednesday, thanks to a breezy southwest wind and a TON of sunshine.

Winds shift back to the north Thursday. That will mean temperatures near 70 degrees for the lake shore counties during the afternoon. But, much warmer temperatures inland. Areas near US Route 30 from Mansfield to Canton could touch 80 degrees on Thursday. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny as well. Temperatures make a BIG rebound again on Friday with highs in the middle 80s. The muggy weather plus an approaching cold front will lead to thunderstorms during the afternoon.

What To Expect:

  • Temps SOARING today
  • Cooler lakeside Thu
  • Another hot day Friday
  • Scat'd storms Friday
  • A few weekend showers

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Hot, bright and breezy.| High: 82º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Cooler near the lake. Much warmer inland.| High: 70º

Friday: Scattered storms.| High: 84º

Saturday: Cooler with a few showers.| High: 70º

