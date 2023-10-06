FORECAST: Temps crashing as we head into the weekend

CLEVELAND — Last few t-showers are pulling out of Ohio this morning. By the time we get to GMA most are rain free! And I think Friday stays mostly rain-free, also.

I can't rule out a few late this evening and overnight with the next cold front but coverage is pretty limited. Plan on a few downpours after sunset.

Showers hanging around Saturday but nothing organized or long lives. Moreso lake enhanced rain as MUCH cooler air settles in. We're in the 60s today and 50s this weekend. Yikes!

Mornings could dip into the 30s away from the lake early next week.

What To Expect:



Hit or miss lingering showers for days

Much cooler air settling in

Blustery weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Drying and clearing for the afternoon.| High: 68º

Saturday: Scattered rain and much cooler. | High: 55º

Sunday: Lake effect showers and chilly. | High: 54º

Monday: Isolated showers. Below average.| High: 56º

