FORECAST: Temps Crashing & Rain Increasing

CLEVELAND — A cold front moved through the area this morning, bringing with it a few showers and a major drop in the temperatures! Overnight high temperatures were in the 60s, but the temps are already dropping into the 50s. Temps will drop to the 40s by Saturday night as we continue to cool through the day with a breezy northwest wind.

The temperature change will likely have a bigger impact on your Saturday compared to any rain because the afternoon looks drier. We can't completely rule an isolated shower out, but generally drier. More rain showers are likely late Saturday and into Sunday, with waves of rain continuing into Monday. Plan for about 1 inch of rain between Sunday and Monday.

Plus, temps drop even more next week. We won't make it out of the 40s for much of the next week with a couple of shots at a wintry mix. The best shot is midweek.

What To Expect:



Falling temperatures

Early showers on Saturday

Much cooler this weekend

Rain increases on Sunday

Rounds of rain Sunday/Monday

Temps crash early next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers. Cooler.| Temps: AM: 57º -> PM: 52º

Sunday: Rain increases. Getting cooler.| High: 52º

Monday: Few showers. Late-day flakes. Getting cooler.| High: 48º

Halloween Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Cold. Few flakes are possible.| High: 44º

Wednesday: Few flakes early, stays chilly. | High: 46º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter