FORECAST: Temps dropping changing rain to snow today

CLEVELAND — Temps crashing today. We're dropping into the middle 30s by midday and lower 30s by sunset. Plan on rain showers changing to snow midday into the afternoon. Accumulating snow likely by sunset. Bridges and overpasses will be slick first followed by untreated areas then main roads.

Today's snow will be widespread with a trace to 2" likely by sunset. This evening's snow will be less widespread but more intense. Strong northwest winds gusting over 30mph will fuel lake effect squalls. Plan on areas where those squalls persist adding 2" - 6" through midday Tuesday. That means the Tuesday AM commute could be a mess in spots.

We dry out, cam down and clear out Wednesday before warming up late week.

What To Expect:



Temps dropping

Rain changing to snow

Slick roads (Tr -2") by sunset Monday

Lake effect on Tuesday

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Rain changing to snow. | High: 35º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow with accumulations likely. | High: 30º

Wednesday: Drying and clearing out nicely. | High: 41º

Thursday: Winter begins. Quiet and seasonable. | High: 42º

Friday: Rain possible as clouds return. | High: 43º

