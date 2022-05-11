FORECAST: Temps soaring back well above the norm

CLEVELAND — Its called a Rex Block...It occurs when a strong high pressure sits north of a strong low pressure. The 2 systems stall for several days at a time and its happening right now along the US East Coast. A strong high pressure over the Canadian Maritimes sits north of a strong low pressure storm system just off the Georgia Coast. These 2 systems just aren't moving anywhere fast... That means that storm systems to our west will be slow to move east this week. Bottom line: We are warm and dry and will stay warm and dry thru at least early Saturday.

More sunshine and high clouds are on the way for Wednesday. We should have no trouble getting high temperatures up close to 80 degrees again during the afternoon. The same can be said for Thursday and Friday. Each day this week, there will likely be a lake breeze develop. So "Cooler Lakeside" applies each afternoon through Friday. Average highs this time of the year are near 70 degrees. Make your plans to get outside and enjoy this beautiful stretch of weather!

Next chance of rain is not until this Saturday with a few showers and storms during the afternoon. Better shot for more widespread showers & storms arrives Sunday PM.

Enjoy the dry time and have an awesome week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Even warmer Wednesday and Thursday

Lots of bright sunshine through Friday

Cooler near Lake Erie each afternoon this week

Rain holds off until Saturday and Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: Even warmer!| High: 84º

Thursday: Feeling like summer! Still dry.| High: 83º

Friday: Partly cloudy.| High: 82º

Saturday: Still warm with a few showers and storms for the afternoon.| High: 78º

Sunday: A few t-storms.| High: 76º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: