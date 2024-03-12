FORECAST: Temps soaring before rain returns late week

CLEVELAND — Sunshine galore and a breezy west, southwest wind will help temps soar. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the middle 60s. Not quite records but we'll enjoy it either way.
Clouds rolling in midweek will eventually bring rain, but not until late Wednesday. Plan on isolated light rain Wednesday night, followed by better rain chances Thursday and an even better shot at rain Friday.
I'm watching this weekend's slim rain chances closely. St. Patrick's Day Sunday will be something we're focusing on.
What To Expect:
- Another bright day
- Even warmer
- Better rain chances late week
- Chill comes back this weekend (St. Patrick's Day)
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Breezy & much warmer.| High: 67º
Wednesday: Still warm with only a limited rain chance. High: 65º
Thursday: Warm & breezy with a few showers. High: 64º
Friday: Scattered rain & thunder likely. | High: 54º
