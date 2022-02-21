FORECAST: Temps soaring to kick off the week

CLEVELAND — Kicking off the work week warm. Enjoy it. Remember, it's still February. Average high temps this time of year are around 40º. We're pushing 60º today & tomorrow. Today's sunshine helps the rebound and tomorrow south wind keeps us warm. It won't be as bright or as dry. We're actually talking about elevated flood threats south of Canton with the additional rain. Plan on rising water through the afternoon.

Winter comes back Wednesday with colder temps and better snow chances. Best snow chance is late Thursday into Friday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Even warmer today & Tuesday

Widespread rain returns Tuesday (flooding possible)

Much colder with mix possible early Wednesday

Another winter storm bringing snow & ice late week



DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Breezy, brighter and warmer. | High: 56º

Tuesday: Windy & warmer but MUCH wetter. | High: 57º

Wednesday: Much colder with wintry mix & snow possible early. | High: 33º

Thursday: PM snow expected as another system rolls in.| High: 28º

