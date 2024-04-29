FORECAST: Temps soaring today before storms return tonight

CLEVELAND — Spring is finally springing with some big time warmth. We're pushing 80º a couple days this week as we dodge waves of storms.

We're pushing into the lower 80s this afternoon with tons of sun and a breezy southwest wind. Enjoy it! We'll be quite a bit cooler Tuesday thanks to storms. They arrive this evening and linger overnight into Tuesday with scattered storms hanging around through the day. Still expecting dry time but it'll be in between rounds of thunder.

We're drying out Tuesday night and warming up midweek.

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Warm with a few PM t-storms.| High: 83º

Tuesday: Cooler with scattered t-showers.| High: 69º

Wednesday: Drier and Warmer Again.| High: 80º

Thursday: Warmer with a few t-showers.| High: 75º

Friday: Scattered rain & t-storms. Cooler.| High: 76º

Saturday: Cooler with a few showers.| High: 68º

