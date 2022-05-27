FORECAST: Temps staying near the norm with a few more t-storms

CLEVELAND — Cooler air settling in today as morning showers shut down and a few afternoon t-storms build in. Plan on a few downpours, occasional thunder and tmeps in the lower 70s. More seasonable today.

Saturday's temperatures remain a bit below average between 67 and 73 degrees during the afternoon. A brief rain shower is possible Saturday morning with a cloud/sun mix expected during the afternoon.

That shot of cool air won't last. We're back to near 80 degrees Sunday with dry weather settling in. Monday, more steamy weather arrives with highs in the middle and upper 80s and bright sunshine Memorial Day.

We're warming and drying through the holiday weekend with 80s likely for Memorial Day Monday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Light morning rain

a few afternoon t-storms

Drier, warmer weekend ahead

Hot, hot, hot starting Memorial Day Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: Cloudy. Scattered light rain with a few afternoon thunderstorms.| High: 73º

Saturday: Showers ending early but cool air lingering.| High: 68º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Dry & warmer.| High: 80º

Memorial Day: Tons of sun, warm & great for a picnic!| High: 87º

Tuesday: Bright & hot. | High: 89º

