FORECAST: Temps struggling to warm with today's clouds and wind

CLEVELAND — Temps will be 10-15 degrees cooler than normal Monday with highs near 60 but we rebound back to the 70s Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday should be dry with high pressure in control. So get your outdoor plans in then! Warm front lifts north Wednesday to bring another round of showers and storms, especially by afternoon and evening. More rain and storms continue Thursday with showers lingering Friday.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Cool & Dry For Monday
- Dry Tuesday but warmer
- Even warmer Wednesday with temps near 80
- Showers and storms return Wednesday
- Still wet and stormy Thursday
DETAILED FORECAST:
Monday: Cooler & drier. | High: 61º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, seasonable.| High: 69º
Wednesday: Storms return late. | High: 80º
Thursday: More storms.| High: 74º
