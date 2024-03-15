FORECAST: Temps taking a dive in the wake of Thursday's storms

CLEVELAND — Here comes the back side... temps are dropping and will stay dropped all day. Lower 40s all day in Cleveland with wind chills in the 30s. Grab the spring coats...

Saturday is still mild and dry for the day, with high temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. Another cold front will drop in from the north Saturday evening, bringing with it another shot of rain and chilly air late Saturday night and into early Sunday (St. Patrick's Day). St. Paddy's Day looks seasonable with temperatures in the 40s with a few light showers. Lake effect snow showers will be possible on Monday with below-average temperatures!

What To Expect:



Cloudy, cool, breezy today

Nice rebound Saturday, windy

Light showers on St. Paddy's Day

Snow likely next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Much cooler with fog settling in at times. | High: 42º

Saturday: Cloudy, mainly dry until late. | High: 58º

St. Patrick's Day: Even cooler with a few light rain showers. | High: 44º

Monday: Cold & blustery with scattered snow likely. | High: 35º

Tuesday: Spring begins with below-average temps. | High: 39º

