FORECAST: Temps warming this weekend

CLEVELAND — Brrr! We are waking up to cold temperatures as the core of the cold air floats over the region this morning with blustery winds out of the south. Wind chills are dropping a few degrees below zero this morning.

However, the arctic air makes a quick retreat! By Saturday afternoon, a warm front will lift north and increase the temps! High temperatures reach back up into the middle 30s with some sunshine. We are back in the 40s on Sunday but with more clouds and isolated shower possible. Then get ready for some 50 degree highs by the middle of next week! Rain chances increase with the warmer air too. Rain showers are likely Tuesday thru Thursday of next week.

What To Expect:

Wind chills below zero at times thru Saturday AM

Warming weekend

Seasonable Saturday with some sun

40s return Sunday with isolated shower

Even warmer next week



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Not as cold. Looking dry with sunshine. | High: 36º

Sunday: Warming up. Clouds return. | High: 44º

Monday: Isolated showers. | High: 41º

Tuesday: Very mild with a few showers! | High: 53º

Wednesday: Scattered PM showers. | High: 49º

Thursday: More scattered rain showers. | High: 48º

Friday: Mainly dry. | High: 44º

