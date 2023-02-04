FORECAST: Temps warming this weekend

CLEVELAND — Brrr! We are waking up to cold temperatures as the core of the cold air floats over the region this morning with blustery winds out of the south. Wind chills are dropping a few degrees below zero this morning.
However, the arctic air makes a quick retreat! By Saturday afternoon, a warm front will lift north and increase the temps! High temperatures reach back up into the middle 30s with some sunshine. We are back in the 40s on Sunday but with more clouds and isolated shower possible. Then get ready for some 50 degree highs by the middle of next week! Rain chances increase with the warmer air too. Rain showers are likely Tuesday thru Thursday of next week.
Stay connected with the News5 Weather Team!
What To Expect:
- Wind chills below zero at times thru Saturday AM
- Warming weekend
- Seasonable Saturday with some sun
- 40s return Sunday with isolated shower
- Even warmer next week
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Not as cold. Looking dry with sunshine. | High: 36º
Sunday: Warming up. Clouds return. | High: 44º
Monday: Isolated showers. | High: 41º
Tuesday: Very mild with a few showers! | High: 53º
Wednesday: Scattered PM showers. | High: 49º
Thursday: More scattered rain showers. | High: 48º
Friday: Mainly dry. | High: 44º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter