FORECAST: Thankful for a nice Turkey Day forecast!

CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving will be dry and seasonable. So, no travel troubles for anyone today! We will even see some sun. Highs will remain in the 40s for Turkey Day. So grab a coat and some stretchy pants and enjoy.

A weak cold front will move through Thursday night and into Friday. This will bring an isolated lake effect rain or snow showers for a few communities in the primary snow belt east of Cleveland. High pressure will return and keep things dry on Saturday, but a wintry mix looks likely on Sunday, with lingering lake-effect snow showers into next week. Some accumulation will be possible!

What To Expect:



Brighter & dry for Thanksgiving

Winter cold (lake effect) Friday

Brighter Saturday

PM Snow Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Thanksgiving Day: More sun and seasonable. | High: 48º

Black Friday: Cold & breezy with isolated lake-effect snow. | High: 37º

Saturday: Partly sunny but still chilly. | High: 40º

Sunday: AM mix, PM snow (Trace-2"). | High: 40º

Monday: Lake effect showers. Cold.| High: 34º

