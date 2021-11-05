FORECAST: Thawing out for the weekend

CLEVELAND — Here comes the sun! The warmer temps are coming also but they're delayed. We're slowly warming a couple degrees each day through the weekend and into next week. Looking at 50s this weekend and 60s next week. We're not talking about rain until the middle of next week. Take this time to enjoy Ohio's beautiful fall colors or maybe even put the Christmas lights up. Is it too early for that?!?

FORECAST HEADLINE

Bright but still chilly today

Frosts and freezes likely again tonight

Milder & drier this weekend (50s)

Looking like 60s next week!

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Drying out, still cool. | High: 50º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. | High: 55º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 58º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Even warmer! | High: 63º

