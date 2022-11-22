FORECAST: Thawing out just in time to throw the bird in the oven

CLEVELAND — Thawing the bird AND northeast Ohio before Thanksgiving. We're cold at night with 20s but tons of sunshine each afternoon is helping a TON. We're in the 50s Tuesday, Wednesday AND Thursday.
Rain returns after dinner on Thanksgiving. Maybe even after second of third dinner... Likely after sunset. Shopping Friday will be soggy with scattered showers. Thankfully, they're rain showers. Temps are holding in the 40s.
We should rebound back closer to 50º Saturday with some more dry time before more rain rolls in Sunday. As of now, both rounds are looking like they'll stay mainly rain.
Stay warm everyone.
What To Expect:
- Even warmer today
- Staying bright & breezy
- Rain chances return late week
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Bright, breezy & mild. | High: 52º
Wednesday: mainly sunny and nice. | High: 51º
Thanksgiving: Seasonable. Showers returning overnight. | High: 54º
Friday: Scattered rain with temps holding in the 40s. | High: 47º
Saturday: A few rain showers left over. | High: 52º
Sunday: Another round of rain. | High: 45º
