FORECAST: Thawing out nicely today with more clouds in our sky

CLEVELAND — Milder air makes a brief return for mid-week. Temps today climbing into the 40s with highs near 44º for Cleveland. Clouds still thickening up though so don't plan on much sun. Especially late. I actually expect some light rain/snow showers this evening as temps drop back into the 30s. Very little impacts though.
I do expect a couple spots to get slick as we head into Thursday, though. Plan for a slight drop in temps and a slightly better shot at some snow Thursday. By Friday it's more lake effect thanks to a BIG drop in temps. Numbers drop into the teens and twenties again Friday with a flow coming off the lake. East of Cleveland again stands the best shot for minor accumulations Friday.
We're cold again Saturday but back near freezing Sunday. Our big focus for the extended period is all on Monday. MLK Day could be a snowy one. We're watching a storms ride up the east coast and that could mean snow for us.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Much milder Wednesday
- Wednesday evening light mix possible
- Another arctic blast late week with more snow
- Tracking snow for Sunday night and Monday
DETAILED FORECAST
Wednesday: Mainly dry with a nice thaw expected. Light mix possible late evening/overnight| High: 44º
Thursday: Cloudy and cool with isolated light snow/rain mix | High: 40º
Friday: Much colder with lake effect snow possible | High: 27º
Saturday: Cloudy and brutally cold | High: 22º
Sunday: Cloud/sun mix helping temps rebound a bit | High: 32º
