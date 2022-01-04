Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Thawing out thanks to bright sun today

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:59 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 05:59:46-05

CLEVELAND — Enjoy today's sunshine... it doesn't last. The seasonable temps don't last either. Winds picking up overnight and gusting to 30mph should keep us in the 30s for early Wednesday. Northwest winds take over by midday with number taking a dive. Gusts over 40mph with temps dropping into the 20s. May even dip into the teens by early Thursday.

Thankfully we're mainly dry for that drop. I can't rule out a quick burst of a mix but most are dry until late Thursday into Friday. Temps holding in the 20s with better snow chances Friday. Best shot is south of Akron. May even be breaking out the shovels along the I-70 corridor.

Early looks at Sunday looks like rain. Lots of it.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • More sunshine Tuesday, warmer too
  • Temps taking another dive Wednesday
  • Shovelable snow for southern Ohio late week
  • More rain this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & briefly warmer & drier. | High: 36º

Wednesday: Falling temps by afternoon with a mix possible. | High: 37º

Thursday: Blast of arctic air moves in with snow showers late. | High: 27º

Friday: Frigid temps with snow likely, heaviest staying south. | High: 23º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018