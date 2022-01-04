FORECAST: Thawing out thanks to bright sun today

CLEVELAND — Enjoy today's sunshine... it doesn't last. The seasonable temps don't last either. Winds picking up overnight and gusting to 30mph should keep us in the 30s for early Wednesday. Northwest winds take over by midday with number taking a dive. Gusts over 40mph with temps dropping into the 20s. May even dip into the teens by early Thursday.

Thankfully we're mainly dry for that drop. I can't rule out a quick burst of a mix but most are dry until late Thursday into Friday. Temps holding in the 20s with better snow chances Friday. Best shot is south of Akron. May even be breaking out the shovels along the I-70 corridor.

Early looks at Sunday looks like rain. Lots of it.

FORECAST HEADLINES

More sunshine Tuesday, warmer too

Temps taking another dive Wednesday

Shovelable snow for southern Ohio late week

More rain this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & briefly warmer & drier. | High: 36º

Wednesday: Falling temps by afternoon with a mix possible. | High: 37º

Thursday: Blast of arctic air moves in with snow showers late. | High: 27º

Friday: Frigid temps with snow likely, heaviest staying south. | High: 23º

