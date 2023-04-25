Watch Now
FORECAST: Thawing quickly before rain rolls in

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:45 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 05:47:03-04

CLEVELAND — Thawing out QUICKLY after a freezing night. Sunshine helping the rebound. We're back near 50º for a high today with even warmer temps likely late week... we'll have to wait though.

Clouds returning midday leading to rain this afternoon. Plan on light rain after school and during the evening commute. Thankfully clouds are hanging around all night so temps won't drop nearly as quickly. No frost Wednesday morning. Frost/freezing temps return Wednesday night, though.

Plan on another wave of frost advisories and freeze warnings.

What To Expect:

  • A few rain showers this afternoon
  • Some warming for late week
  • Thursday = pick day of the week!
  • A wet weather weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Still chilly. Showers late.| High: 50º

Wednesday: Spotty showers. | High: 48º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Bit milder. | High: 56º

Friday: Scattered (heavy) rain. | High: 55º

Saturday: Scattered (heavy) rain. | High: 60º

Sunday: Scattered (heavy) rain, flood threat elevated. | High: 59º

