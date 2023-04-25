FORECAST: Thawing quickly before rain rolls in

CLEVELAND — Thawing out QUICKLY after a freezing night. Sunshine helping the rebound. We're back near 50º for a high today with even warmer temps likely late week... we'll have to wait though.
Clouds returning midday leading to rain this afternoon. Plan on light rain after school and during the evening commute. Thankfully clouds are hanging around all night so temps won't drop nearly as quickly. No frost Wednesday morning. Frost/freezing temps return Wednesday night, though.
Plan on another wave of frost advisories and freeze warnings.
What To Expect:
- A few rain showers this afternoon
- Some warming for late week
- Thursday = pick day of the week!
- A wet weather weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Still chilly. Showers late.| High: 50º
Wednesday: Spotty showers. | High: 48º
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Bit milder. | High: 56º
Friday: Scattered (heavy) rain. | High: 55º
Saturday: Scattered (heavy) rain. | High: 60º
Sunday: Scattered (heavy) rain, flood threat elevated. | High: 59º
