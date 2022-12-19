FORECAST: The calm before the storm

CLEVELAND — We will see more clouds, but some sun will peek through as we begin the new week. Temperatures will struggle to warm much on Monday, as highs will be around the freezing mark. We then will see temperatures bump up into the upper 30s and perhaps the low 40s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. An isolated shower will be possible on Wednesday, otherwise, it will be a dry start to the week.

This is the calm before the storm!

We are monitoring a winter storm for late this week. Uncertainties in the forecast remain, but the time to plan is now. Expect plummeting temperatures, strong winds, and snow by Thursday and into Friday. This will set the table for a White Christmas Day - but the snow is not our only concern. Damaging winds will be possible with dangerously cold wind chills this weekend.

Keep in mind: This storm is still 4-5 days out. It is still too early for specifics - BUT it is looking more and more likely to be an impactful system to NE Ohio just before Christmas. Plan for difficult travel on Friday and into the weekend. Stay connected with us for the latest, accurate information as the Holidays approach!

What To Expect:

Quiet start to the week

Seasonal temps through Thursday

Tracking strong winter storm

Rain, Ice and Snow all possible

Temps Plummet Friday

FRIGID Christmas



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Cold. | High: 32º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Seasonal. | High: 38º

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. Isolated rain. Blustery. | High: 37º

Thursday: Rain to Snow Showers. Cloudy. | High: 40º

Friday: Snow. Accumulations possible! Falling Temps. Windy. Cold. | High: 20º

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible. Very Cold. | High: 17º

Christmas Day: Cloud/sun mix. Cold. | High: 23º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: