FORECAST: The melt is on!

CLEVELAND — The melt is on! Temperatures were 10 to even 20 degrees warmer this morning compared to Wednesday morning and that energy continues this afternoon as highs top off in the FIFTIES! Southerly winds will be on the stronger side, with gusts over 30 mph will be possible by the late morning and early afternoon. Clouds will be increasing on Thursday as well, ahead of our next rain chance.

The extra clouds will keep it mild tonight with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. An isolated shower is possible tonight, but looks to become widespread by Friday morning. Showers look to gradually fade with the best chance for rain early on Saturday, but another round of wet weather is expected on Sunday with chilly digits returning early next week.

What To Expect

Cloud/sun mix Thursday

Much milder

Not as cold to wrap up the week

Rain chances return to end week

Soggy Friday



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Near normal temps. Late showers. |High: 50º

Friday: More rain. Chilly.| High: 45º

Saturday: Few showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 50º

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mild. | High: 51º

