FORECAST: The sun is out to play!

CLEVELAND — Brr!! It is a frigid start to the day with many communities dipping into the teens this morning. However, it's for a good cause! The clouds have been eroding over the last day and clouds act like a blanket for us. With fewer clouds - it will get colder at night! BUT we should get some sunshine for your Sunday! Temperatures will be near normal in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds will increase a bit later tonight ahead of our next system. Monday will become mostly cloudy and temperatures will climb a few more degrees into the low 40s. Rain will return after the sun sets on Monday and continue into Tuesday.

Next week looks pretty mild with many days in the 40s and 50s - but it will be rainy too. Plan for on and off rain for most of next week.

Colder air will begin to return as we end the work week, with some snow showers possible on Friday.

What To Expect:

SUNday!

Mild again next week

Off and on rain

Yo-Yo Temps



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Not as Cold. | High: 37º

Monday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with rain possible late.| High: 43º

Tuesday: Scattered rain likely. | High: 50º

Wednesday: Few Showers. Chilly.| High: 42º

Thursday: Rain to Snow Showers. Chilly.| High: 47º

Friday: Scattered Snow Showers. Blustery.| High: 37º

