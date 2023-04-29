Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: The theme of the week is chilly rain!

Cleveland Weather from the Power of 5 Weather Team
Posted at 8:12 AM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 08:12:11-04

CLEVELAND — A cool, wet weather pattern has set up across Northern Ohio and is expected to persist for the next week and beyond.

Saturday looks a bit better with only a few rain showers here and there during the morning, some dry time during the afternoon, with another round of rain/storms by Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Highs will be near 60 degrees again on Saturday which is just slightly below average.

Plan for more scattered showers & storms on Sunday with highs near 60 degrees. Following a cold front, temperatures will be dropping around 10 degrees from Sunday to Monday. It continues to look damp into early next week with below average temperatures well into May!

What To Expect:

  • Isolated showers Saturday
  • Some dry time
  • Rounds of rain for several days
  • Bookend rain chances early & late on Saturday
  • Chilly for May

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Few showers. Mild. | High: 63º

Sunday: Scattered (heavy) rain, flood threat elevated. | High: 57º

Monday: Few showers. Much colder. | High: 49º

Tuesday: Lake effect showers possible. Wet flakes. Chilly. | High: 47º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 52º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018