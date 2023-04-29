FORECAST: The theme of the week is chilly rain!

CLEVELAND — A cool, wet weather pattern has set up across Northern Ohio and is expected to persist for the next week and beyond.

Saturday looks a bit better with only a few rain showers here and there during the morning, some dry time during the afternoon, with another round of rain/storms by Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Highs will be near 60 degrees again on Saturday which is just slightly below average.

Plan for more scattered showers & storms on Sunday with highs near 60 degrees. Following a cold front, temperatures will be dropping around 10 degrees from Sunday to Monday. It continues to look damp into early next week with below average temperatures well into May!

What To Expect:

Isolated showers Saturday

Some dry time

Rounds of rain for several days

Bookend rain chances early & late on Saturday

Chilly for May

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Few showers. Mild. | High: 63º

Sunday: Scattered (heavy) rain, flood threat elevated. | High: 57º

Monday: Few showers. Much colder. | High: 49º

Tuesday: Lake effect showers possible. Wet flakes. Chilly. | High: 47º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 52º

