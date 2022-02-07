FORECAST: The ups and downs of winter continue

CLEVELAND — More clouds today but we still rebound. Looking like we're back above freezing this afternoon before the clouds and light snow showers roll in. I know... more snow. But light snow and only minor accumulations. Most spots under 1". We can handle that!
Especially when we see how warm it'll be Wednesday. We'll hit about 40º before our next cold front.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- More clouds today
- Seasonable temps
- Light snow late today
- Minor accums overnight
- Light snow ending early Tuesday
DETAILED FORECAST
Monday: More clouds but still seasonable, light snow late day. | High: 36º
Tuesday: light snow ending early, colder. | High: 29º
Wednesday: Late day rain followed by colder air and a mix over to snow. | High: 40º
Thursday: Much colder with lake effect snow possible. | High: 32º
Friday: Rebounding temps with another shot at a mix late. | High: 36º
