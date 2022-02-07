Watch
FORECAST: The ups and downs of winter continue

Posted at 5:59 AM, Feb 07, 2022
CLEVELAND — More clouds today but we still rebound. Looking like we're back above freezing this afternoon before the clouds and light snow showers roll in. I know... more snow. But light snow and only minor accumulations. Most spots under 1". We can handle that!

Especially when we see how warm it'll be Wednesday. We'll hit about 40º before our next cold front.

Stay tuned for more Power of 5 Weather updates!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • More clouds today
  • Seasonable temps
  • Light snow late today
  • Minor accums overnight
  • Light snow ending early Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: More clouds but still seasonable, light snow late day. | High: 36º

Tuesday: light snow ending early, colder. | High: 29º

Wednesday: Late day rain followed by colder air and a mix over to snow. | High: 40º

Thursday: Much colder with lake effect snow possible. | High: 32º

Friday: Rebounding temps with another shot at a mix late. | High: 36º

