FORECAST: Things thaw out this weekend with break from lake effect snow

CLEVELAND — After Lake effect snow impacted some areas of Northeast Ohio Friday, things get drier and seasonable on Saturday, but a wintry mix is possible again on Saturday night before transitioning to all rain on Sunday.

Sunday morning looks rainy, but it will become drier by the afternoon and evening. It will be briefly warmer before temperatures crash again by Sunday night. Another round of lake effect snow is possible to start off the new work week with frigid temperatures.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Cold & breezy

Thawing out this weekend

More rain this weekend & briefly warmer

More lake effect snow on Monday

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Some sunshine and thawing temps before mix/rain returns late. | High: 36º

Sunday: Milder but much wetter, especially early. | High: 40º

Monday: Colder again with lake effect snow. | High: 22º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow - mainly early.| High: 24º

