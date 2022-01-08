FORECAST: Things thaw out this weekend with break from lake effect snow

CLEVELAND — After Lake effect snow impacted some areas of Northeast Ohio Friday, things get drier and seasonable on Saturday, but a wintry mix is possible again on Saturday night before transitioning to all rain on Sunday.
Sunday morning looks rainy, but it will become drier by the afternoon and evening. It will be briefly warmer before temperatures crash again by Sunday night. Another round of lake effect snow is possible to start off the new work week with frigid temperatures.
Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Cold & breezy
- Thawing out this weekend
- More rain this weekend & briefly warmer
- More lake effect snow on Monday
DETAILED FORECAST
Saturday: Some sunshine and thawing temps before mix/rain returns late. | High: 36º
Sunday: Milder but much wetter, especially early. | High: 40º
Monday: Colder again with lake effect snow. | High: 22º
Tuesday: Lake effect snow - mainly early.| High: 24º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter