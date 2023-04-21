FORECAST: Thunderstorms and much cooler air heading our way

CLEVELAND — Plan on a few t-storms and much cooler temps by Friday afternoon. We'll still hit about 70º Friday but that's at noon. The storms and a shift in wind direction flip the script on our weather. Rain increases by Friday night into Saturday.
We're in the 50s with more rain, likely heavy rain Saturday morning... A few lighter and lingering showers are possible on Sunday and we're even cooler. I'm talking 40s Sunday AND Monday.
What To Expect:
- Warm early Friday
- Few t-storms Fri PM
- Much cooler & wetter weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Still warm with a few afternoon t-showers. | High: 68º
Saturday: Widespread (heavy) rain with much cooler temps. | High: 56º
Sunday: Showers possible as temps keep cooling. | High: 49º
Monday: Drying out. Still cold. | High: 48º
Tuesday: Dry but chilly. | High: 52º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter