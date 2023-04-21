FORECAST: Thunderstorms and much cooler air heading our way

CLEVELAND — Plan on a few t-storms and much cooler temps by Friday afternoon. We'll still hit about 70º Friday but that's at noon. The storms and a shift in wind direction flip the script on our weather. Rain increases by Friday night into Saturday.

April 21 Storms

We're in the 50s with more rain, likely heavy rain Saturday morning... A few lighter and lingering showers are possible on Sunday and we're even cooler. I'm talking 40s Sunday AND Monday.

What To Expect:



Warm early Friday

Few t-storms Fri PM

Much cooler & wetter weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Still warm with a few afternoon t-showers. | High: 68º

Saturday: Widespread (heavy) rain with much cooler temps. | High: 56º

Sunday: Showers possible as temps keep cooling. | High: 49º

Monday: Drying out. Still cold. | High: 48º

Tuesday: Dry but chilly. | High: 52º

