Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Thunderstorms and much cooler air heading our way

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:54 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 06:03:24-04

CLEVELAND — Plan on a few t-storms and much cooler temps by Friday afternoon. We'll still hit about 70º Friday but that's at noon. The storms and a shift in wind direction flip the script on our weather. Rain increases by Friday night into Saturday.

April 21 Storms

We're in the 50s with more rain, likely heavy rain Saturday morning... A few lighter and lingering showers are possible on Sunday and we're even cooler. I'm talking 40s Sunday AND Monday.

What To Expect:

  • Warm early Friday
  • Few t-storms Fri PM
  • Much cooler & wetter weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Still warm with a few afternoon t-showers. | High: 68º

Saturday: Widespread (heavy) rain with much cooler temps. | High: 56º

Sunday: Showers possible as temps keep cooling. | High: 49º

Monday: Drying out. Still cold. | High: 48º

Tuesday: Dry but chilly. | High: 52º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018