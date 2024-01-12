FORECAST: Timing out our next Winter Storm

WIND ADVISORY for all of Northern Ohio beginning 4 pm Friday thru 1 am Sunday. Wind gusts are expected between 40 and 55 mph. Strong winds can cause damage to trees and power lines and also impact travel. Stay connected with News5.

All eyes then shift to our next winter storm that will approach by Friday afternoon and into the weekend. The precipitation will begin by Friday afternoon and be widespread by the evening rush. Look for heavy rain showers with pockets of wet snow and sleet mixing in at times for your evening commute. Winds will begin to gust by Friday afternoon above 40 miles per hour.

Scattered cold rain showers and high winds will continue Friday night into early Saturday morning as an area of low pressure moves up through Western Ohio into Southern Lower Michigan by Saturday morning. Wrap-around cold air blasts in from the west on Saturday, changing scattered rain showers over to scattered snow showers during the day. Again, winds could gust up to near 50 mph on Saturday. Highs will hover in the 30s. We will keep an eye out for some lake-effect snow from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. We may see a few inches of accumulation in the snow belt by noon on Sunday if high winds don't disrupt any organized snow bands that try to get going.

The coldest Arctic air since Christmas 2022 arrives beginning Sunday and lingers into the middle of next week. Highs Sunday through Wednesday will only climb into the teens and lower 20s. Wind chills will drop below zero at times! Get ready!

What To Expect:



Tracking a strong weekend storm

Rain/snow mix for Friday PM/evening

A messy Friday evening commute!

Saturday snow & high winds

Arctic cold arrives Sunday

Even colder next week

Daily Breakdown

Friday: Our next storm system arrives. PM rain mixing with snow. Heavy at times.| High: 44º

Saturday: Scattered snow. Trace - 3''. Wind gusts 40-50+mph.| High: 44º at midnight —> 30 by 8 a.m.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder! Isolated lake effect snow.| High: 18º

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Snow ends. Still very cold.| High: 19º

Tuesday: Snow possible. Very cold.| High: 17º

