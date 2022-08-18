FORECAST: Tons of sun & warmth with a SLIM storm chance

CLEVELAND — Thursday sees morning fog and some sunshine. With some instability hanging in the air during the afternoon, we still could see an isolated thundershower pop up during the heat of the day. Highs will climb up to near 80 degrees.

Friday stays sunny, dry & warm with high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s. It will be a great day for outdoor activities including high school football!

The big rain chances are holding off until this weekend. Plan ahead and watch the forecast closely for this coming weekend... it's looking wet and possibly stormy at times, especially late Saturday and into Sunday.

Scattered thundershowers are likely Sunday. The Browns Pre-season Home Opener could be wet at times so plan on the chance for some soggy weather!

What To Expect:

Feeling great this week as below normal temps continue

Looking drier, brighter

Weekend rain & storms likely, especially Sunday

Warmer this weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. 10% PM rain chance. Pleasant. | High: 80º

Friday: More sunshine, more warmth. | High: 84º

Saturday: Scattered showers and PM storms. Warmer. | High: 85º

Sunday: More rain & storms, still warm. | High: 80º

