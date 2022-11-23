FORECAST: Tracking a couple hurdles for Holiday Travel

CLEVELAND — Thawing the bird AND northeast Ohio before Thanksgiving. We're cold at night with 20s/30s but tons of sunshine each afternoon will help warm you up into the middle and upper 50s Wednesday & near 60º Thursday. Travel looks great near & far Wednesday.

Rain returns early Friday morning but should pull out quickly early afternoon. If you are headed out for some shopping deals early Friday, grab the rain gear and a jacket. Temps are holding in the 40s all day long.

We should rebound back closer to 50º Saturday with some more dry time before more rain rolls in late Saturday evening. The rain pulls out again mid-Sunday, which means we're drying out through the Browns game. Temps again, holding in the 40s.

Happy Thanksgiving!

What To Expect:

A mild Wednesday

Highs in the middle 50s

Staying bright & breezy

Great travel weather today

Dry & warm for Thanksgiving

Rain chances return for Friday morning

Showers late Saturday

Showers for Sunday AM tailgating

Dry for the Browns Game



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: mainly sunny and nice. | High: 56º

Thanksgiving: Seasonable. Showers returning overnight. | High: 60º

Friday: Scattered AM rain with temps holding in the 40s. | High: 47º

Saturday: Late rain. | High: 52º

Sunday: Another round of AM rain. | High: 45º

