FORECAST: Tracking a couple hurdles for Holiday Travel

CLEVELAND — Thawing the bird AND northeast Ohio before Thanksgiving. We're cold at night with 20s/30s but tons of sunshine each afternoon will help warm you up into the middle and upper 50s Wednesday & near 60º Thursday. Travel looks great near & far Wednesday.
Rain returns early Friday morning but should pull out quickly early afternoon. If you are headed out for some shopping deals early Friday, grab the rain gear and a jacket. Temps are holding in the 40s all day long.
We should rebound back closer to 50º Saturday with some more dry time before more rain rolls in late Saturday evening. The rain pulls out again mid-Sunday, which means we're drying out through the Browns game. Temps again, holding in the 40s.
Happy Thanksgiving!
What To Expect:
- A mild Wednesday
- Highs in the middle 50s
- Staying bright & breezy
- Great travel weather today
- Dry & warm for Thanksgiving
- Rain chances return for Friday morning
- Showers late Saturday
- Showers for Sunday AM tailgating
- Dry for the Browns Game
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: mainly sunny and nice. | High: 56º
Thanksgiving: Seasonable. Showers returning overnight. | High: 60º
Friday: Scattered AM rain with temps holding in the 40s. | High: 47º
Saturday: Late rain. | High: 52º
Sunday: Another round of AM rain. | High: 45º
