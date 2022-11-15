FORECAST: Rain rolling in today with a few wet snowflakes

CLEVELAND — The cold will continue into the new work week, with lows tonight near 30 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy all night.

Another weak low pressure system will slide northeast through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday. That will mean more widely scattered rain showers mixing with and changing over to wet snow at times. The best chance for precipitation will be during the afternoon hours. But, I can't rule out a few rain showers during the morning as well.

Lake effect snow is possible for parts of the snow belt east and southeast of Cleveland Wednesday into Thursday with highs between 35 & 40 degrees.

Even colder air will drop in for the end of the work week through next weekend. Look for high temperatures in the lower 30s beginning Friday with overnight lows by Saturday morning in the teens!

Stay warm everyone.

What To Expect:

Winter Coats Needed all week long

Rain & wet snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday

Significant lake effect snow Wed-Fri

Drying out late week

Even colder by the weekend

Single digit wind chills by Friday into Saturday



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Scattered rain with wet snow flakes mixing in.| High: 41º

Wednesday: Lake effect likely.| High: 39º

Thursday: Cold with isolated lake effect east.| High: 38º

Friday: Even colder. | High: 32º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cold.| High: 31º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: