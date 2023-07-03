FORECAST: Tracking heat, humidity and t-storms leading up to Independence Day

CLEVELAND — Storms spilling over into the work week after an ACTIVE weekend. We're still super-fueled for storms with all of this mugginess. Super sweaty when you're out and about between the storms so make sure you're staying hydrated.
Also make sure you're listening for Mother Nature's warning signals. Thunder. If you're closer enough to hear it, you're close enough to get struck. Plan on a few more storms today. They'll build quickly with heavy rain, lightning and a few damaging wind gusts.
Things settle overnight with only limited storms Tuesday. That's GREAT news for our Independence Day celebrations. Plan on a hot, humid and relatively storm-free day. I can't rule out a stray storm, but most of us are good!
What To Expect:
- A few storms today
- Warm & very muggy
- Stray storm on the 4th
- Big heat mid-week
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: A few storms, very muggy.| High: 79º
Independence Day: Stray storm Warmer. Partly Cloudy| High: 84º
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot!| High: 88º
Thursday: Scattered storms. Warm.| High: 85º
Friday: Scattered showers/storms. Cooler.| High: 77º
Saturday: Shower/Storm Possible. | High: 80º
