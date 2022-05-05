FORECAST: Another round of rain headed our way

CLEVELAND — We will see a small amount of clearing this morning with patchy fog and chilly temperatures. Any sunshine will not last long, clouds will be increasing throughout the morning. We will warm temperatures up into the middle and upper 60s well south of Lake Erie. For Greater Cleveland and the lakeshore counties, temperatures will hang around 60 degrees during the day....with upper 50s right along the shoreline.

Another round of rain moves into NE Ohio Thursday evening and will become widespread Thursday night. Rain continues on and off into Friday and even part of Saturday. High temperatures Friday & Saturday hang in the 50s and 60s.

We will dry out just in time for Mother's Day! Look for sunshine and mild temperatures between 65 & 70 degrees for Sunday! Temperatures really climb next week into the upper 70s and lower 80s AND it looks dry!

FORECAST HEADLINES

A milder Thursday & quiet morning

Rain likely Thursday night thru Saturday morning

Mild & dry for Mother's Day

Heating up next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Few evening showers.| High: 60º

Friday: Rain likely.| High: 61º

Saturday: Few AM showers. Slightly cooler.| High: 59º

Sunday: Warmer and brighter for Mother's Day.| High: 67º

