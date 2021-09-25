FORECAST: Tracking Showers for Saturday

CLEVELAND — Clouds have increased overnight and Saturday morning. It will be a cloudy and cooler day with a few light showers. Showers will end from west to east during Saturday afternoon and early evening.
More sunshine and warm temperatures are likely for Sunday. A stray shower is possible in our most NE communities, but overall it will be a great day to get outside and cheer on the Cleveland Browns.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- A few showers Saturday
- More clouds
- Cooler Temps in the 60s
- Nice for Browns Football Sunday
- Stray shower on Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Saturday: Scattered showers. Mild. | High: 65º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mild and dry for Browns 1 pm kickoff. Stray shower to NE| High: 72º
Monday: More clouds, briefly warmer with a few t-showers. | High: 77º
Tuesday: Few showers possible. Cooler again | High: 69º
Wednesday: Drying out. Cool. | High: 69º
