FORECAST: Tracking Showers for Saturday

CLEVELAND — Clouds have increased overnight and Saturday morning. It will be a cloudy and cooler day with a few light showers. Showers will end from west to east during Saturday afternoon and early evening.

More sunshine and warm temperatures are likely for Sunday. A stray shower is possible in our most NE communities, but overall it will be a great day to get outside and cheer on the Cleveland Browns.

FORECAST HEADLINES

A few showers Saturday

More clouds

Cooler Temps in the 60s

Nice for Browns Football Sunday

Stray shower on Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mild. | High: 65º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mild and dry for Browns 1 pm kickoff. Stray shower to NE| High: 72º

Monday: More clouds, briefly warmer with a few t-showers. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Few showers possible. Cooler again | High: 69º

Wednesday: Drying out. Cool. | High: 69º

