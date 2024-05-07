FORECAST: Tracking STRONG storms as they roll into Ohio

CLEVELAND — The risk for severe thunderstorms will increase late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
A warm front will approach the area from the south during the day. We should see temperatures climb up to between 75 & 80 degrees during the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A weakening line of storm will arrive from the west after 3 pm. A line of strong to severe storms will move in from the west after 8 pm. Any of those storms could contain damaging winds and large hail. Stay alert.
Wednesday looks dry and warm with highs in the 70s. More showers and possible thunderstorms return for Thursday and Friday. Much cooler air settles in for Mother's Day weekend, with highs in the lower 60s Saturday and Sunday. I cant rule out a couple of rain showers this weekend as well.
What To Expect:
- Very warm & more humid today
- Strong storms late Tuesday
- Break from storms Wednesday
- Cooler, wetter late week
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Warmer and more humid with strong storms likely. | High: 80º
Wednesday: Warm & breezy with storms holding off until overnight. | High: 78º
Thursday: Strong storms possible early. | High: 65º
Friday: Few showers. Much cooler | High: 58º
Saturday: More showers. Cool. | High: 62º
Sunday: More showers. Still cool. | High: 63º
