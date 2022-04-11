Watch
FORECAST: Tracking t-storms and MUCH warmer temps

Posted at 6:07 AM, Apr 11, 2022
CLEVELAND — Here comes spring warmth! Spring storms are coming too so plan ahead. Plan on a few fading t-showers late morning into midday. A couple downpours possible but the second round this afternoon/evening should be much more organized. More widespread and heavier rain likely along with stronger winds likely impacting the evening commute.

Should dry out Tuesday with the 60s hanging around with some sun!

Warmest day of the week is likely coming Wednesday as we soar into the 70s. Followed by a MUCH better shot at t-storms into thursday.

We are looking great for the Cleveland Guardians Home Opener on Friday with pleasant temps and dry weather.

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Rain & a few storms return Monday
  • Much warmer Monday, warmest on Wednesday
  • Looking wet midweek

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Getting much warmer. Rounds of rain with a few storms.| High: 68º

Tuesday: Mild with isolated rain.| High: 64º

Wednesday: Warmer with more rain & a few storms.| High: 71º

Thursday: Still mild with periods of rain.| High: 64º

