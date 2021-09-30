FORECAST: Tracking Weekend Rain

CLEVELAND — We are back to lovely fall weather!

Thursday stays dry with a few morning clouds and some fog. Sunshine will be the rule during the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Look for more mild, dry weather for Friday with highs near 70.

Enjoy the beautiful weather while we have it! Rain returns late Saturday into Sunday.

Saturday warms into the upper 70s and we should be able to hold back any rain until Saturday night. Sunday looks wetter with scattered showers likely and a high near 70. Waves of rain will continue through Tuesday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Feeling more like fall

Pleasant and dry through Friday

Briefly warmer Saturday afternoon

Rain returns this weekend, late Saturday into Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Cool.| High: 68º

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. | High: 71º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & warmer. Showers return late. | High: 77º

Sunday: Showers increase. Storms possible. Not as warm. | High: 72º

Monday: Rain lingers. | High: 69º

